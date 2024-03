Baroness Claire Fox quizzed the Minister about the censorial Counter “Disinformation” Unit which spied on lawful speech by Government critics.

The Minister responds that the Government unit reports to…the Government.

This shady unit is now the National Security & Online Information Unit. We will not accept inadequate answers nor will we accept a superficial rebrand. With your support, we will continue to fight for free speech online.

If you want to support our work figh

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH