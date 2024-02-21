The story of Britain’s fight against ID

If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

72 years ago today, on 21 February 1952, Winston Churchill’s government scrapped ID cards. Why? In his words, to “set the people free”.

Today is an important day to say loud and clear: no national ID, no vaccine ID, no voter ID, no digital ID.

Here’s a short story about how and why Britain rejected ID cards with Silkie Carlo.

