First ‘operational’ use of facial recognition surveillance in Stratford, London

The Metropolitan Police were using live facial recognition in Stratford (London) from unmarked vans. There were several groups of police officers hanging around the facial recognition van in Stratford, watching smart phones and waiting for match alerts (that were 93% likely to be incorrect).

Silkie Carlo, Big Brother Watch’s Director, said: “We don’t accept this. This isn’t what you do in a democracy. You don’t scan people’s faces with cameras. This is something you do in China, not in the U.K.”

