The Telegraph — “Citizen policing is characteristic of authoritarian regimes”

Police time is being wasted with calls reporting neighbours who’ve had “two runs”. New police portals may encourage, not deter, citizen policing.

We mustn’t become a nation of informants.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch, said: “We don’t want to become a nation of informants. Citizen policing is characteristic of authoritarian regimes and doesn’t reflect the community spirit most Brits are tackling this crisis.”

The Telegraph — A snooper’s charter? Police invite public to report coronavirus rule-breakers through online forms

The Sun — UK police use drones to stop dog walkers during crisis

The Telegraph — Police recruit householders to create network of doorbell cameras to help catch thieves