Joint letter: What’s the NHS-BigTech COVID-19 datastore?

What’s the NHS-BigTech COVID-19 datastore? Where are the contracts?

With a coalition of digital rights advocates, we’re urging the NHS to answer questions about its new COVID-19 datastore built with companies like Palantir, Faculty, Amazon + Microsoft.

You can read the letter here.

