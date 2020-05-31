The Independent — Vague police powers and heightened fines against people of colour

Human rights organisations Big Brother Watch, Liberty, Amnesty UK and Stop Watch have sent a joint letter to the health secretary calling for urgent changes to the health protection regulations, to ensure measures don’t go against communities of colour.

“As the country gradually exits lockdown, we assume that many of these coercive powers will remain in force. Indeed, as the Government has started to ease restrictions – and the rules made so broad as to be effectively unenforceable – the police’s enforcement powers have been ramped up. The combination of increasingly vague police powers and heightened fines may pose an even more pernicious combination for people of colour and public health.”

