The Times — CPS to review EVERY charge, conviction + sentence brought under emergency coronavirus laws

GOOD NEWS! CPS to review EVERY charge, conviction + sentence brought under emergency coronavirus laws!

This follows our investigation into a teen wrongfully convicted after visiting his mum. In our report this week we called on CPS to review every case. (Link PDF)

This is the first time the CPS has ever launched a review of every charge under a specific law.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This is a vital move by the CPS. Criminalisation of behaviours that were entirely ordinary and lawful just weeks ago should be a last resort in this pandemic as criminal records can change people’s lives. We’ve been shocked to find a string of wrongful coronavirus convictions resulting from serious incompetence by police, the CPS and magistrates. This unprecedented review is a reflection of how these draconian emergency powers risk confusion, criminalisation and unduly stripping people of their liberty.”

The Times — CPS will review every charge under coronavirus law