Digit — “thermal cameras are a lurch towards biosurveillance and pervasive health monitoring”

Thermal scanners are currently being trialled at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2 immigration hall and Bournemouth Airport, and claim to detect if a person has a fever a key symptom of coronavirus.

They’re also being used by some employers. We know Amazon UK is using thermal surveillance on staff, so we’ve written to them too.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said that thermal cameras are a “lurch towards biosurveillance and pervasive health monitoring”. She continued:

“There’s a lack of scientific evidence to support their use and the WHO, among other world experts, has cautioned against temperature screening for coronavirus. The airports are simply using them for security theatre in an attempt to get business going again.”

We’ve written to Heathrow airport and Bournemouth airport to urge them to stop using thermal surveillance cameras. You can read them here.

Digit — Privacy Rights Group Urges Caution over Airport Thermal Imaging Scanners