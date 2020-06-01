The Guardian — “This ‘Wild West’ policing is dangerous and risks being normalised at a time of crisis”

Apparently neither the chief advisors to Government on the lockdown, nor the actual Government, understood the laws they imposed..

So the thousands of police fines issued to ordinary people require urgent review NOW.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We’ve compiled evidence of heavy handed and sometimes unlawful policing under emergency laws. There have even been scores of unlawful prosecutions. “This ‘Wild West’ policing is dangerous and risks being normalised at a time of crisis. “It’s vital that police review all the fines they’ve issued. Our analysis indicates well over 1,000 of them may have been wrongly and unfairly issued.” “If the fact Dominic Cummings was socially distancing allowed him to travel 260 miles and throw in a day trip, a lot of people who were also socially distancing yet fined for less will feel that they deserve leniency. “There should be no double standards under the law.”

The Guardian — Lockdown violators using Cummings as excuse, say police

Huffpost — Human Rights Lawyers Call For Coronavirus Fines Review In Wake Of Dominic Cummings Saga