The Guardian — Digital strip search forms are SCRAPPED

WE DID IT 🎉

Digital strip search forms are SCRAPPED.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This U-turn on digital strip searches is a huge success for our groups, the two women who bravely took on this legal challenge, and the thousands of people who signed our petition.”

These forms entrenched an intrusive and unlawful policy of digital interrogations that obstructed justice for too many people.

The question now is, what comes next?

This reversal is long overdue and both police chiefs and the Government have failed to bring any new policy forward to allow cases to move through the system. The criminal justice system needs urgent reform to respect victims’ legal rights to consent, privacy and above all justice.

Thanks to every single one of you who supported the campaign, signed and shared our petition. We will keep the pressure on until a fair and lawful policy is set in stone.

