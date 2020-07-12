The Independent — “One thing is consistent, that police are still disproportionately issuing fines to Asian and black people”

After more than 100 days of lockdown, thousands of fines issued haven’t been reviewed and are difficult to challenge. They reflect the sad state of British policing – black and minority ethnic people are 54% more likely to be issued with fines than white people.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“One thing is consistent, that police are still disproportionately issuing fines to Asian and black people.

“This is grossly unjust. The police have enforced these restrictions unlawfully and unfairly time and time again. Their only opportunity to remedy this is to instigate a review of these thousands of fines.”

