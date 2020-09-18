The Times — “The Coronavirus Act contains some of the most extreme powers in modern British history.”

The Coronavirus Act is the biggest expansion of state power in a generation — and could stay in law for years.

Emergency powers should carry emergency time limits.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“The Act represents the biggest expansion of executive power in a generation and contains some of the most extreme powers in modern British history.

“The draconian powers for authorities to detain anyone ‘potentially infectious’ under Schedule 21 of the act have an unprecedented 100% unlawful prosecution rate and must be urgently repealed. The government cannot defend unlawfully locking up innocent and healthy people under the banner of public health.”