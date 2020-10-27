DIGIT — Big Brother Watch joins Open Rights Group to take legal action against the government’s Test and Trace data retention

We have joined Open Rights Group to take legal action against the government over Test and Trace data retention — people’s personal information have been used for marketing purposes.

It’s unrealistic to expect hospitality venues to meet the government’s requirements to collect customers’ personal data. This is an unfair burden on small businesses that are struggling to survive.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This extraordinary law entails the mass recording of personal data in a way that raises serious questions of legality and safety. It poses a serious risk to privacy and data rights. “We’ve already had to act for young women who have been harassed by bar staff after their contact details were not safely kept. It was purely magical thinking for the Health Secretary to believe that such extreme requirements, unmatched by the proper legal safeguards, would not put many people at risk.”

DIGIT — Privacy Groups Threaten Legal Action over Test and Trace Data Collection