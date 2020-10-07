Government-funded artificial intelligence cameras and sensors used in UK towns to monitor social distancing

Following media reports that Government-funded artificial intelligence cameras and sensors (provided by Vivacity Labs), which can be used to monitor social distancing, are in use in UK towns, we sent a letter to the Transport Secretary to ask important questions about privacy and our data rights.

We also sent a letter to Kent County Council, which reportedly is planning to use the cameras.

You can read the letters here:

Covid-19 and electronic surveillance — DfT

Covid-19 and Electronic Surveillance — to Kent County Council