Councils are hiring Covid enforcement officers and giving them spy powers to catch suspected rule-breakers in the act.

This new level of ‘undercover officers’ spying on residents is undermining public trust in efforts to enforce restrictions.

Madeleine Stone, our Legal and Policy Officer said:

“Hiring undercover officers to enforce guidance that has no legal basis is heavy-handed. “Councils should focus their resources on supporting people affected by the crisis, not treating them like potential criminals. “Spying on their residents is the worst possible approach local authorities could take and will only erode the public’s trust in them.”

