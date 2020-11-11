In May 2020, there was a data breach in Britain’s ANPR network, exposing the journeys of 8.6 million cars.

This is an astronomical data breach that has jeopardised the privacy and security of many thousands of people.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“The incompetent management of this appalling mass surveillance system means (its administrators) will have no idea who has had access to the data, when, how, why or what they might do with it. “Detailed journey records of thousands of people could be exploited by criminals and pose a particular risk in stalking and harassment contexts. “Councils shouldn’t be conducting this mass-scale snooping at all, let alone leaking millions of sensitive records on the internet. “ANPR remains dangerously unregulated and deserves serious parliamentary attention.”

Daily Mail — Councils and police are acting like ‘uncontrolled SPIES’ with surveillance technology as sophisticated as MI5 but no regulation, warns Government watchdog