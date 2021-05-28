iNews – Government accused of introducing ID Card via vaccine passport trojan horse

The Government has been accused of bringing in an ID card “by stealth” after it was revealed that ministers signed a vaccine passport contract that could last for years.

Cabinet ministers still insist that plans for vaccine passports are under review but the i has revealed that several contracts have already been signed, including one worth up to £21m.

MPs and rights groups have accused the government of opening a backdoor to IDs without due Parliamentary scrutiny.

“This is yet more evidence that lies, secretive contracts and unaccountable decision making are underpinning this Government’s disastrous pandemic response,” said Jake Hurfurt, head of investigations at civil liberties group Big Brother Watch.

“Covid IDs pose one of the greatest threats to freedoms in Britain for decades whilst providing absolutely no benefits to public health. The domestic use of these digital passes will turn us into a segregated, checkpoint nation.”

i – Government accused of introducing ID cards ‘by stealth’ as ministers sign renewable vaccine passport contract