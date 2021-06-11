BBC – Deliveroo drivers can be trained to detect crimes

Courier service Deliveroo has partnered up with Neighbourhood Watch to offer its drivers training to spot crimes while on shift.

Drivers can take a six-week training course, which is backed by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Jake Hurfurt, of privacy watchdog Big Brother, was unsure if the public would want Deliveroo riders to “become a privatised, quasi police force”.

He said there was a risk of creating “an army of poorly-trained snoopers that would be more Johnny English than James Bond”.

And he called it a badly-judged PR move that would be “bad for workers, bad for communities and bad for the company’s reputation”.

BBC – Deliveroo couriers can train to spot crimes