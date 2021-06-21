i News – Gov’t accused of introducing national ID cards via ‘backdoor’ after Covid Pass contract

The Government has been accused of introducing national ID cards via ‘backdoor’ after a company that was awarded a Covid pass contract bragged about ‘redeploying’ them into a national ID programme.

The IT firm, Entrust was awarded the contract last month for work on the Government’s Covid Pass system.

Jake Hurfurt, head of research at civil liberties group Big Brother Watch told i that “Covid certificates would introduce ID cards in the UK by the backdoor.

“The fact that the government has done a deal with Entrust, a company which is openly plotting a route from vaccine passports to digital identity cards, only underlines what a serious threat Covid passes would be to our civil liberties and our privacy,”

i News – Government accused of ushering in national ID cards ‘by the backdoor’ after Covid vaccine passport contract.