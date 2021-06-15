Morning Star – Met Police ‘misrepresented Covid rules’ against protesters

London’s Metropolitan Police have been accused of ‘misrepresenting Covid rules’ after warning that protesting is against the law.

The Met posted a message on social media on Monday warning anti-lockdown protesters that gatherings above 30 people are illegal.

Madeleine Stone said: “Police forces across the country have consistently misrepresented Covid rules and regulations, leading to unprecedented numbers of unlawful fines and prosecutions.

“It is staggering that the Met Police continue to mislead the public about their right to protest.

“This is policing untethered from the law, and it poses a grave threat to our rights and our democracy.”

Morning Star – Met Police still ‘misusing’ Covid powers against protesters, campaigners charge