Big Brother Watch hosts Civil Liberties in a Crisis: the left case against Covid IDs event during Labour Party Conference

Big Brother Watch is bringing together key Labour voices to discuss the left case against Covid IDs.

Our event ‘Civil Liberties in a Crisis: the left case against Covid IDs’ will be coming to Brighton on the 27th September – 2-4pm, at the Old Ship Hotel during Labour Party Conference.

Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/civil-liberties-in-a-crisis-the-left-case-against-covid-ids-tickets-175512621977

Covid passes are the nightmare that many on the left feared Blair’s ID cards would become – domestic permits loaded with sensitive personal data, throwing the door open to discrimination. That is the starting point for Johnson’s Covid IDs – not the dystopian destination.

Chairing the event is Freddie Sayers, Executive Editor of UnHerd. Speakers are Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, former Shadow Attorney General and former director of Liberty; Rebecca Long-Bailey MP; Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP; Dawn Butler MP; Emily Benn (Chief of Staff, Tortoise Media); Silkie Carlo (director of Big Brother Watch).

Wine and refreshments are available from 4pm.

We will also be holding a ‘Civil Liberties In a Crisis’ event during Conservative Party Conference, Manchester in the first week of October.