Guardian – NHS app using undisclosed companies to inspect facial data

The NHS is using private undisclosed firms to inspect facial data from users of the NHS app.

The Guardian reveals that French company Teleperformance, which has attracted criticism in the UK over working conditions, uses an opaque chain of subcontractors to perform similar work under two contracts worth £35m.

Civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch said there was “no reason at all” not to publish contracts and supporting information about the companies involved and their procedures.

“People don’t even know which companies are involved in processing this identification data, where they’re based, or what privacy protections are in place. There is a clear and pressing need for transparency around this curious tech set up,” said director Silkie Carlo.

Guardian – Undisclosed private companies analysing facial data from NHS app