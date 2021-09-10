Morning Star – Government increasingly using sensitive data to ‘nudge’ behaviour (study)

UK Government agencies have been increasingly using people’s sensitive data to craft campaigns with the aim of manipulating the public’s behaviour.

The new form of “influence government” has been revealed in a study published by the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research, which also reported that police are following suit.

Big Brother Watch’s Mark Johnson told the Star: “At the heart of this unholy alliance between nudge theory policymaking and targeted online advertising is the practice of profiling people.

“The idea that the government is scraping highly personal data based on online activity, in order to directly influence individual behaviour, is creepy and invasive.”

Morning Star – Study finds growing government use of sensitive data to ‘nudge’ public behaviour