The Scottish Sun – Big Brother Watch writes to the SNP urging them to stop ‘discriminatory and unethical’ vaccine passports

Human Rights groups Big Brother Watch and Liberty have written to the SNP and Scottish Greens urging them to drop plans for mandatory vaccine passports, which MSPs voted in favour of last week.

In the joint letter, penned by Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo and Gracie Bradley, director of Liberty, the groups warned Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf that vaccine passports will create a “two-tier checkpoint society”.

The letter said: “Despite vaccine passports being set to become mandatory on October 1, little information is available publicly on the details of the scheme and any associated offences.

“We are particularly concerned about the effect on certain groups, as on our analysis, it is inevitable and unavoidable that a mandatory vaccine passport scheme will adversely impact marginalised groups.

“We believe this is an important moment to pause and rethink the scheme.

“Covid passports sacrifice equality, privacy and liberty, with no public health benefit. They would turn Scotland into a two-tier, checkpoint society.”

Read the full letter to Humza Yousaf

Read the full letter to Scottish Greens

The Scottish Sun – ‘CHECKPOINT SOCIETY’ Human rights groups write to SNP urging them to scrap plans for ‘discriminatory and unethical’ vaccine passports