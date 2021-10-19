FT – UK school canteens introduce facial recognition cameras

On Monday a dozen schools across Ayrshire will introduce facial recognition cameras for the payment of school meals.

Staff say that the technology is being introduced to reduce waiting times and as a Covid-safe alternative to their current payment method.

The move has sparked a fierce backlash from privacy campaigners.

“It’s normalising biometric identity checks for something that is mundane. You don’t need to resort to airport style [technology] for children getting their lunch,” said Silkie Carlo of the campaign group Big Brother Watch.

Financial Times – Facial recognition cameras arrive in UK school canteens

The Guardian – ICO to step in after schools use facial recognition to speed up lunch queue

MailOnline – Schools start using FACIAL RECOGNITION to take lunch payments as campaigners and parents complain students weren’t warned about privacy risks

euronews – UK schools start using facial recognition on children paying for lunch sparking privacy concerns