BBC – Twitter to censor ‘Media of Private Individuals’ without their permission

Twitter has announced that media of private individuals shared without their consent will now be censored.

The new crackdown is part of their ongoing policy against ‘doxxing’ but campaigners worry that the move could threaten freedom of expression on the platform.

Big Brother Watch Legal and policy officer Mark Johnson told BBC News: “Whilst well-intentioned, Twitter’s new policy is badly written and overly broad.

“It will inevitably result in vast swathes of censorship online.

“This new rule will be abused and used to deliberately stifle free expression on the platform.”

BBC – Twitter will remove images tweeted without consent