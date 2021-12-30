The Independent – A third of of Covid prosecutions were unlawful, official review finds

The Government has ignored calls to end miscarriages of justice after an official review found that a third of Coivd prosecutions were unlawful.

Ministers have failed to listen to parliamentary committees who told citizens that fines of up to £10,000 can be challenged without entering court and to review 100,000 penalties that were handed out.

Madeleine Stone, the legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch, said the pandemic had caused a “wave of injustice”.

“It is unacceptable that unlawful fines and prosecutions have become the norm,” she added.

“The government should urgently address this continuing injustice, stop the use of the secretive single justice procedure for Covid offences and review all lockdown fines.”

Independent – Government ignores MPs’ calls to stop miscarriages of justice as review finds a third of Covid prosecutions were unlawful