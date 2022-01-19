Sky News – Covid pass Legal challenge launched against Welsh Government

Civil Liberties Campaign group Big Brother Watch has launched a legal challenge against Covid Passes in Wales.

Big Brother Watch is seeking a judicial review of the Welsh Covid pass scheme describing it as “draconian, discriminatory and pointless”.

The Covid Pass scheme came into force in Wales last October, those who are able to prove evidence of double vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test access to large venues and events.

The scheme is currently in place for cinemas, concert halls, theatres, nightclubs and other large events.

Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo said: “We support proportionate measures to protect public health, but there is exceptionally weak evidence supporting the role of Covid passes.

“We’re calling on the Welsh Government to disclose the documents and advice they say they’re relying on to impose the Covid pass scheme on people in Wales. Their refusal to do so raises suspicions that the government’s case is weak or non-existent. The reluctance to be transparent now even extends to an unwillingness to consent to Big Brother Watch publishing the legal papers from its own claim, presumably because they quote from correspondence that attempts to justify the scheme.

“If Covid passes are having no noticeable effect on public health in Wales, as appears to be the case, there is simply no justification for them. Mandatory Covid IDs are a disproportionate intrusion of medical privacy, an erosion of freedom and a threat to equality.

“Covid passes have been proven to fail and we are pursuing this important legal challenge to ensure that these draconian, discriminatory and pointless internal health passports are scrapped.”

