Guido Fawkes – Cressida Dick called out on faulty Live Facial Recognition deployment

A photo-opportunity turned PR disaster as outgoing Met Police chief Cressida Dick was called out over a faulty Live Facial Recognition deployment.

When the civil liberties group caught word of the photoshoot they popped over to ask Dick some questions about the system, not least the impending mass-privacy breach. Her defence? They’re a “great bit of technology”, however “nobody’s privacy was intruded on” that afternoon since they hadn’t actually managed to get the cameras working…

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said:

“Throughout her leadership of the Met, the Commissioner has doubled down on her failures and she’s clearly continuing this pattern to the bitter end. In my exchange with her, she failed to justify the Met’s use of Orwellian and discriminatory facial recognition technology and attempted a frankly incoherent defence of the force’s broken cameras.”

Guido Fawkes – CRESSIDA DICK DENIES FACIAL RECOGNITION PRIVACY INVASION… DUE TO THE CAMERAS BEING BROKEN