Politico – Inside Britain’s (opaque) Counter Disinformation Unit

Britain has gone to war with Kremlin disinformation by an opaque Government cell named the Counter Disinformation Unit.

The unit has been countering Russian falsehoods by posting its own social media content debunking Moscow’s claims. The last time that the secretive cell came into the public eye was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The very fact that there is a clandestine government unit, tasked with monitoring and forcing the censorship of citizens’ lawful expression, is chilling,” Mark Johnson, legal and policy officer at pressure group Big Brother Watch. “Not only is this a violation of the right to free speech but it is also an affront to the rule of law,” he said.

Politico – Britain’s (opaque) war on Russian propaganda