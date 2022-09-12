Independent – Republican demonstrators arrested at recent public events

A series of demonstrators have been arrested during recent public royal events.

A woman who produced a placard which read “abolish the monarchy” in Edinburgh was charged was arrested and charged “in connection with a breach of the peace.”

While police in London were filmed being led away by police while holding a sign saying “Not my king”.

Silkie Carlo, the director of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, told The Independent that violating freedom of speech would “flagrantly disrespect the values that define our country”.

She added: “If people are being arrested simply for holding protest placards then it is an affront to democracy and highly likely to be unlawful. Police officers have a duty to protect people’s right to protest as much as they have a duty to facilitate people’s right to express support, sorrow, or pay their respects.“

“As millions come together to respect Britain’s traditions and national identity, it is important to remember that the right to freedom of speech is the foundation of British democracy and to disrespect it at this moment, when our country is under an international lens, would be to flagrantly disrespect the values that define our country.”

