Independent – Lengthy list of demands given to new Home Secretary, Suella Braverman

A list of demands have been issued by human rights groups to newly appointed Home Secretary Suella Braverman, after inheriting a momentous amount of problems left by Priti Patel.

Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch, said the home secretary must “protect the right to protest and drop Patel’s ridiculously extreme proposals”.

She added: “We’ll be urging the new home secretary to give the country better leadership on technology, to make sure police use new tech wisely and say no to authoritarian extremes like live facial recognition.”

The Independent – Suella Braverman: New home secretary given long list of demands after Priti Patel