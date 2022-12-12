The Times – Are body cameras the answer to protecting nurses against assault?

In an attempt to improve nurses’ working conditions without increasing pay, nurses may begin to wear body cameras. These cameras are meant to protect nursing staff from aggressive patients and they can be turned on whenever they feel threatened.

After a trial in Oxford, The Royal College of Nursing is considering to formally roll out body cameras. “There are better ways to tackle abuse against NHS staff than to turn nurses into walking surveillance cameras. The plans pose an unacceptable risk to patients’ privacy and dignity at the most vulnerable moments of their lives.” said Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch.

The Times – Body cameras may protect nurses from angry patients