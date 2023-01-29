Ministry of Truth Freedom of Information Requests

Our investigation, Ministry of Truth, is based on hundreds of pages of government documents and data. The report we published contains dozens of excerpts from these documents to provide evidence and illustrate what we have found. However some of the documents are very long and could not be included in full, so we’ve published a selection of the most damning tranches of FOI documents seen by Big Brother Watch.

• Rapid Response Unit pressuring the Department of Health to attack the Daily Mail due to fears for compliance with pandemic restrictions

• Disinformation Reports sent by the 77th Brigade to the Cabinet Office

• Rapid Response Unit demanding Facebook remove British social media posts

• A set of Rapid Response Unit analysis files, covering regional tiers, “vaccine hesitancy” and anti-lockdown protests

• Rapid Response Unit Cross-Whitehall Misinformation Infographics

• A set of FOIs outlining how Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport cover up the Counter-Disinformation Unit’s activities.

Have any questions about these documents, or others in the report? Get in touch at info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk.