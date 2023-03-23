Daily Mail – Sadiq Khan is giving Met Police access to ANPR cameras

Campaigners have called on the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan to stop Met Police’s access to new ANPR cameras over serious privacy concerns.

“ANPR is one of the largest surveillance networks in the UK but is dangerously unregulated. Sadiq Khan’s decision to extend police access to this database of the public’s movements is a deeply concerning step,” said Mark Johnson, advocacy manager of Big Brother Watch.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said this technology could help prevent crime. As of last year, Met Police have made 18,130 requests for information, gaining access to ticketing and bankcard data.

