The Telegraph – Tesco commits to removing rights-abusing CCTV cameras from all stores

Britain’s retail giant, Tesco, commits to removing CCTV cameras made by Chinese state-owned surveillance firms, Hikvision and Dahua Technology. This move comes after campaign groups led by Big Brother Watch exposed these companies for their sinister links to China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims and the “serious security concerns” they give rise to.

In response to a letter by rights groups Big Brother Watch, Stop Uyghur Genocide and Hong Kong Watch, Tesco’s CEO Jason Tarry said: “We have a strong commitment to ethical sourcing and human rights, and we do not tolerate any forms of human rights abuse in our supply chain. When we became aware of the allegations linked to Hikvision and Dahua, we immediately took action to identify alternative suppliers.”

“We can confirm that we are now in the process of transitioning to new suppliers.”

Madeleine Stone, legal and policy officer for Big Brother Watch said: “Other retailers must now follow suit & remove these rights-abusive surveillance devices from their stores.”

The Telegraph – Tesco to ditch Chinese-made CCTV cameras over security and human rights fears