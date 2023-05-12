Big Brother Watch responds to South Wales Police’s use of Live Facial Recognition

Responding to the news that South Wales Police will be using Live Facial Recognition in Cardiff on 13 and 17 May, Mark Johnson, Advocacy Manager at Big Brother Watch said:

“Live facial recognition is an authoritarian mass surveillance tool that turns the public into walking ID cards. South Wales Police are riding roughshod over citizens’ right to privacy with this decision. They must urgently drop their plans to use this rights-abusive technology on innocent members of the public in Cardiff.

“These Orwellian surveillance systems may be used in China and Russia but have no place on the streets of Britain.”

Notes:

Spokespeople are available for interviews. Contact Big Brother Watch’s 24h media line on 07730439257 or email info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk