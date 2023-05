The new Public Order Act has gotten out of control. Following the Coronation, the House of Lords said that the Home Office had attempted to re-introduce authoritarian parts of the Public Order Act that had already been rejected in Parliament.

By curtailing the freedom of expression, fundamental to democracy, through draconian legislations like the Public Order Act and the Online Safety Bill, the Government are “inherently censorious”, says Mark Johnson, advocacy manager of Big Brother Watch.

The Economist – Britain’s Public Order Act goes too far