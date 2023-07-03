The Telegraph – 50,000 people respond to the Government consultation on a UK CBDC

Rishi Sunak’s plans to pilot a UK Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC] has been met with public backlash. A public consultation opened by HM Treasury and the Bank of England received 50,000 responses.

Privacy and civil liberties organisation, Big Brother Watch, encouraged the public to respond to the consultation by launching an template response highlighting financial privacy, freedom and equality concerns. The response from the industry has been mixed.

