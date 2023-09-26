i News – Psychiatric wards using 24-hour video surveillance

NHS Psychiatric wards have been using Oxevision, a controversial 24-hour surveillance device, to monitor child & adult patients – even when undressing.

Madaleine Stone, Senior Advocacy Officer at Big Brother Watch said: “It is unacceptable for patients to be subject to biometric surveillance without their clear, unambiguous consent. For some individuals, the knowledge that they are under constant digital surveillance will be detrimental to their mental wellbeing and sense of security. Hospitals should be very cautious about outsourcing the care of vulnerable patients to a camera.”

