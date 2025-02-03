Express – Over 220,000 people oppose proposed bank spying powers

This afternoon, Labour will debate proposed mass bank spying powers in the Government’s Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery Bill). Ahead of the debate, the campaign group Big Brother Watch handed in a petition at the Department for Work and Pensions signed by over 220,000 people asking the Government to drop plans for sweeping bank account surveillance powers.

Big Brother Watch’s director Silkie Carlo said:

” “These extreme powers are not only about fraud but about correcting the government’s own frequent payment errors

We must be extremely cautious about the government creating a second tier justice system reserved for people who rely on welfare that side-steps fair hearings in courts to take away people’s funds and freedoms.”

