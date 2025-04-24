Novara Media – Labour’s mass bank spying bill treats benefit recipients as “suspects by default”

Labour’s new law could force masses of innocent people on Britain’s poverty line to hand over bank account information. The bill in question is the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Bill and it is back in Parliament on Tuesday next week. Big Brother Watch’s legal and policy officer Jasleen Chaggar said:

“[The new bill is] dressed up as having more safeguards than the previous [Tory] bill, but the powers are essentially the same. When you’re doing this kind of algorithmic scanning on scale, there will inevitably be errors and those errors are going to disproportionately impact disabled people, carers, the elderly and the poorest in society.

“We’re really concerned about this targeting of all welfare recipients who are having their privacy infringed just because they’ve received benefits.”

Novara Media – Labour Wants to Force Banks to Spy on Their Most Vulnerable Customers

