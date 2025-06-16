The Telegraph – Civil servants to be handed powers to snoop on bank accounts

Big Brother Watch Team / June 16, 2025

The Government wants to introduce sweeping new powers to snoop on the public’s bank accounts. These powers would “turn banks into agents of the state, tasked with spying on everyone’s bank accounts & reporting back to the Government”, warns Rebecca Vincent, interim director at Big Brother Watch.

The privacy and civil liberties group has been campaigning to scrap these powers from the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Bill and have dubbed the new Bill, a ‘snooper’s charter’.

