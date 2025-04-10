Action alert: Respond to Police Scotland’s consultation on live facial recognition

The Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland and the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner are seeking the public’s views on the introduction of live facial recognition in Scotland. You can find the survey here. This is your chance to voice your concerns around the intrusive and discriminatory nature of this technology.



Important: The survey is open from 10th April to 4th May 2025. Please respond to the consultation before this date.

To date, Police Scotland have stood apart from other forces in their decision not to utilise live facial recognition. This could change in a matter of months.

We urge you to respond to this consultation, letting the police know that there are no circumstances in which live facial recognition should be introduced in Scotland.

Here are some of the reasons Police Scotland should not introduce live facial recognition. We strongly recommend you use your own words, even if you keep your response short. Police authorities are far more likely to pay attention to personalised messages.

Live facial recognition is a mass surveillance technology. It processes the sensitive biometric data of everyone who passes in front of the police camera and turns us into walking barcodes. There are no UK laws which mention live facial recognition, making it dangerously unregulated. Facial recognition technology is less accurate for people of colour, meaning it embeds and amplifies discriminatory policing. Live facial recognition has a chilling effect on freedom of expression and assembly. When members of the public know they could be scanned and identified they are less willing to exercise their democratic right to protest. Live facial recognition reverses the fundamental principle of being policed by consent. Instead, it treats everyone as a potential suspect. Police resources are better spent on targeted, intelligence-led policing rather than mass surveillance that relies on suspects walking up to police cameras at the right moment.

Deadline: The survey is open from 10th April to 4th May 2025. Please share widely!



Read more about the consultation here, Scottish Police Authority: Live Facial Recognition – National Conversation

