Apple’s New iPhone Update Is Restricting Internet Freedom in the UK

A recent iPhone software update is quietly changing how millions of people in the UK access the internet — and most people don’t yet realise the scale of what’s happened.

With the release of iOS 26.4, Apple has introduced mandatory age and identity checks at the operating system level. In simple terms, your iPhone may now require you to prove your age before you can freely browse the web or use certain apps.

The only other countries where Apple has imposed similar demands are South Korea and Singapore – countries without a fully free internet.

This is a serious and unprecedented step — one that risks undermining privacy, freedom of expression, and equal access to information.

We’ve written to Apple to demand they drop this ID check urgently.

What’s changed?

Under iOS 26.4, Apple has automatically switched on:

Web content filtering

“ Communication Safety” tools powered by AI

These restrictions apply to all users — unless you verify your age.

That means:

Many everyday websites are now blocked by default

Messaging and photo-sharing tools may blur content automatically

Restrictions apply across browsers and apps, not just Safari

In effect, millions of adults in the UK are now using child-locked devices unless they submit ID.

Why this matters: 8 issues

1. Adults Are Being Treated Like Children

Apple devices are meant to give us access to the open internet — not restrict it.

This update flips that principle on its head. Instead of offering parental controls as an option, Apple is applying them to everyone by default.

That’s not how a free and open society should work.

2. This Isn’t Required by UK Law

Despite what the update suggests, this system is not required by UK law.

Laws like the Online Safety Act 2023 apply to websites and online services — not to entire phone operating systems.

Similarly, the Data Protection Act 2018 (and its Age Appropriate Design Code) sets standards for protecting children online, but does not mandate ID checks for all device users.

This is a voluntary decision by Apple — not a legal obligation.

3. It Won’t Actually Keep Children Safe

Child safety online is important. But blanket ID checks are not the answer.

Effective protection comes from:

Parental involvement

Tailored device settings

Education and guidance

Apple already offers strong parental control tools. Making restrictions mandatory for everyone is a blunt approach that:

Won’t stop determined users from finding workarounds

Adds friction for everyone

Distracts from real solutions

4. Millions Could Be Locked Out

To remove restrictions, users must prove their age using one of the following:

an Apple account that was opened 18 years ago or more;

a credit card;

a driver’s licence or “government-issued ID” (the UK does not currently have one);

or a PASS (Proof of Age Standards Scheme) approved card (CitizenCard, My ID Card, TOTUM ID card or Young Scot National Entitlement Card.

But many people don’t have these. Apple does not accept debit cards or passports for age verification on the iOS.

Millions of Apple device owners have accounts that were opened later than 2008

At least 1 in 3 adults don’t have a credit card – particularly common for low-income households and younger people. In any event, a credit card has never and would never be considered a condition of citizenship or the full enjoyment of rights in British society.

Around 1 in 5 adults, don’t hold a driving licence. This is higher among disabled people women , low income groups and younger adults, especially in urban areas

PASS cards have very low adoption in the UK.

Others simply don’t want to upload identity documents to access the internet — and they shouldn’t have to.

This risks excluding large groups of people, particularly those who are older, lower-income, or disabled.

5. A Dangerous Precedent for Digital ID

This kind of system doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

The UK is already debating whether to introduce a national digital ID system.

Currently, the majority of the public opposes the introduction of a national digital ID system.

But given the exclusion that inevitably arises from Apple’s age/ID check demand on the iOS affecting such a significant portion of the UK population, and Apple’s decision to reject passports and yet accept “government-issued IDs” in a country that does not have them, it is highly likely that the UK Government will point to the iOS requirement as a reason to introduce national IDs, despite opposition from the general public.

Today it’s age verification. Tomorrow, it could be something else.

6. A Slippery Slope for Global Internet Controls

If operating systems start enforcing identity checks, what comes next?

It’s not hard to imagine future demands tied to:

Nationality

Personal characteristics

Government policies

This kind of infrastructure could be misused — especially in less democratic countries.

7. It’s Damaging Trust and Security

Many users are already saying they won’t install the update.

That creates a new problem: people staying on older software and missing important security patches.

In trying to enforce ID checks, Apple may be undermining the security of its own users.

8. People Weren’t Properly Informed

Apple didn’t clearly tell users about this change – why?

The update description mentions new emojis and minor features — but not the introduction of mandatory ID checks.

That lack of transparency denies users the ability to make informed decisions about their own devices.

Child protection is vital — but this is not the right approach.

Apple’s decision to impose blanket ID checks:

Is disproportionate

Is not required by law

Risks excluding millions

Undermines privacy and freedom of expression

A better solution would be simple: make these tools optional, so parents can choose to use them where appropriate — without restricting everyone else.

What needs to happen next

Apple should urgently reconsider this decision and:

Remove mandatory age/ID checks

Restore open access to the internet on iPhones

Offer age controls as an opt-in feature , not a requirement

Technology should empower people — not control them.

With your support, we’re pressuring Apple to drop the ID demand and restore internet freedom to millions of people in the UK.

If you’d like to support our work you can join us here, and subscribe for updates.

– Silkie Carlo, Big Brother Watch Director

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