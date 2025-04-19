Big Issue – Labour wants to use ‘Minority Report’ AI to predict murder. This could have chilling consequences

Imagine hearing a loud knock at the door in the early hours, and outside there are two police officers waiting to say: “Excuse me sir, our AI tool has predicted you are a future murderer, so you need to come with us.”

If this sounds like a sci-fi plot, it already is – to the excellent Minority Report starring Tom Cruise. But, if the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has its way, science fiction could become reality in the UK.

The MoJ has quietly been working on a model designed to predict who is likely to commit murder. It is not the only ‘high tech’ data model to predict crime the MoJ is developing – but the murder-specific predictor could have the most chilling consequences.

Although the government claims that this is a trial, and that it is not informing operational policing, Whitehall would not develop a tool like this if it never had a plan to deploy it.

This murder prediction tool is not the first attempt to roll out predictive policing in the UK. Durham Police tested a recidivism tool half a decade ago… but trying to predict killings is a horrifying escalation.

Predictive policing is an idea that should strike fear into the heart of anyone who thinks the principle of innocence until proven guilty should be the cornerstone of our justice system. How would the police intervene if you were slated by the AI system as a nailed on murder-in-waiting? By putting you under 24/7 surveillance to keep an eye or even by locking you up ‘preventively’ just in case?

