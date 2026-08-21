Telegraph – Sadiq Khan is joyfully expanding our surveillance state

Big Brother Watch Team / August 21, 2026

What’s really going on with Sir Sadiq Khan’s introduction of live facial recognition cameras to Oxford Street? And why are they suddenly being rolled out on the London Underground – despite a trial on the rail network that misidentified an innocent person and failed to flag anyone of interest to police at all?

It’s the dawn of the “virtual prison” in Britain. But don’t just take my word for it.

The Mayor of London has announced that live facial-recognition surveillance will be used with permanent CCTV cameras on London’s Oxford Street, as part of the transformation of the UK’s most famous shopping street into a pedestrianised zone. For the country that produced Orwell, and Huxley, there is a unique eeriness about the shadow of dystopian mass surveillance hanging over such an iconic location. Weren’t we warned about this?

Live facial recognition is pervasive in China, where it’s used for authoritarian law enforcement, public shaming and racial profiling. In the UK, it’s being used for everyday policing and it’s being rolled out very gradually. When recently explaining the plans, Sir Sadiq said “what we do not do is a big bang” with the cameras because “it would be a disaster”.

Quite right. So the frog is being slowly boiled, but the goal is now clear – live facial recognition is becoming a permanent fixture on our gargantuan CCTV network.

The sinister expansion of AI mass surveillance is happening at the same time as the total breakdown of our criminal justice system. That breakdown will soon culminate in the early release of 5,000 prisoners into the community. And so it seems Britain is being turned into an open prison.

That might sound extreme but that’s only because this transformation of our country genuinely is extreme. The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, talks of “virtual prisons”, managing offenders in the community rather than prisons using tech and GPS tagging. She even said her “ultimate dream” was to turn Britain into a “Panopticon” using live facial recognition, alongside other forms of AI and technology – so that “the eyes of the state can be on you at all times”.

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