Telegraph – Sadiq Khan is joyfully expanding our surveillance state

What’s really going on with Sir Sadiq Khan’s introduction of live facial recognition cameras to Oxford Street? And why are they suddenly being rolled out on the London Underground – despite a trial on the rail network that misidentified an innocent person and failed to flag anyone of interest to police at all?

It’s the dawn of the “virtual prison” in Britain. But don’t just take my word for it.

The Mayor of London has announced that live facial-recognition surveillance will be used with permanent CCTV cameras on London’s Oxford Street, as part of the transformation of the UK’s most famous shopping street into a pedestrianised zone. For the country that produced Orwell, and Huxley, there is a unique eeriness about the shadow of dystopian mass surveillance hanging over such an iconic location. Weren’t we warned about this?

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH