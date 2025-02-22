The Telegraph – Apple removing iCloud encryption will only be the start. The Home Office must think again

The news that Apple is removing end-to-end encryption protection from its UK-based iCloud users is highly disturbing. Thanks to the Home Office, those who rely on Apple’s privacy-enhancing services face a less secure future than they used to, and this will no doubt quickly have wider implications for internet users in the UK.

As alarming as this development is, it’s sadly not surprising – it is a direct consequence of the Home Office’s outrageous order attempting to force Apple to breach encryption. We are now experiencing the ramifications of the draconian Investigatory Powers Act that privacy and rights groups such as Big Brother Watch campaigned against so vigorously before its adoption in 2016.

Security and privacy experts have said correctly for years that there is no such thing as a breach of end-to-end encryption that only unlocks data associated with criminals. A breach of encryption for anyone is a security concern for everyone. No matter how it is sold to the public, once encryption is broken, it’s only a matter of time before we will see data breaches by hackers, foreign adversaries, or other nefarious actors.

At a time when UK-US relations are far from ideal, the news is especially unwelcome. Only last week, veteran Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Republican Congressman Andy Biggs claimed that the Home Office’s order to Apple represented a “dangerous attack on US cybersecurity”. For elected officials from our most powerful ally to take such a position should shame the Home Office.

For its part, it is not too late for the Home Office to reverse this alarming escalation and rescind its order now, which would be a very welcome step and a huge relief for anyone who cares about privacy. But barring a reversal, as we have cautioned, this will not stop with Apple. We have no way of knowing whether similar orders have been issued to other platforms. Privacy rights are under greater threat in the UK than ever before, and it’s clear that we should all take steps to secure our data now.

– Rebecca Vincent, Big Brother Watch Interim Director

The Telegraph – Apple removing iCloud encryption will only be the start. The Home Office must think again

