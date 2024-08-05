Shado – Not just Big Brother, but Little Brother too is a symbol of surveillance

While Big Brother watches us through institutions like governments and the police, the rise of Little Brother is seldom discussed. Madeleine Stone of Big Brother Watch flagged a search engine tool that lets anyone upload a picture of a person and fetch their entire online presence including personal information. Commenting on the increasing culture of surveillance in the UK and what can be done about it, Stone said:

“Police and some politicians are already peddling the idea that because facial recognition is already here, it’s too late to get rid of it. But it’s not too late because nothing’s ever too late in a democracy.”

Shado – The rise of little brother in the digital age

