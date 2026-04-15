Telegraph – Child safety is the smokescreen as the nanny state goes digital

On Wednesday, the House of Commons will passionately debate which form of internet censorship to usher in: a total social media ban for under-16s, or a blank cheque for ministers to impose broad internet controls at a later date.

The aim, as it so often is in a nanny state, is admirable: to protect children from the many potential harms on the internet. Few will disagree about the direction of travel. The problem is that the destination we are hurtling towards is not some safe, walled garden of children playing nicely in the Metaverse. It is a scrap heap of authoritarian internet controls governed by digital ID checkpoints, where we are all less free and children are no safer at all.

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is now locked in “ping pong” on this fraught issue. Yet the extraordinary implications for the freedoms of all 68 million internet-connected Britons have barely been acknowledged so far. Rather, the debate is stuck between a broad church of parliamentarians led by Conservative peer Lord Nash who want to impose a total social media ban for children, and the Labour Government that doesn’t want to concede such a major policy to the Opposition, but that does want sweeping internet controls. The Government’s proposals are eye-watering: ministerial powers to single-handedly impose national age (and as such, ID) checks for all of us online to manage controls including browsing time limits, internet curfews and restricted features. The powers can be exercised if they address a “risk of harm” to children. As we know from the debates about the censorial Online “Harms” Bill (later passed as the Online Safety Act 2023), politicians have treated “harm” as a dustbin term for adults and children alike into which inconvenient and controversial speech can be thrown. In recent years, the notion of psychological “harm” has been invoked for speech relating to climate, Covid, protests and migration to name a few topics, paired with calls for restrictions and censorship.

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